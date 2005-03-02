Unimicron signs agreement with Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. today announced the signing of a major, multi-million dollar agreement with Unimicron Technology Corp. for the purchase by Unimicron of three of Orbotech's new Paragon™-8000 Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) systems, three DP™-100SL LDI systems and four Discovery™ Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems, to be utilized at the manufacturer's bare printed circuit board production facilities in Taiwan and China.

Commenting on this order, a member of Unimicron's senior management said: 'We are strongly committed to technology development and plan to continue increasing production capacity with fast ramp-up for medium and high-end products to satisfy ever-changing customer needs. These new generation Orbotech systems will help us to stay in a favorable competitive position to continue our current growth path and remain as a first-tier supplier in the coming years.'



'Unimicron is a highly valued customer of Orbotech that already utilizes our existing LDI and AOI systems, and we are very gratified by its selection of our newest solutions to meet its demanding production goals', commented Mr. Lior De-Picciotto, President of Orbotech Pacific Ltd. 'Unimicron has experienced strong growth by building long-term, partnership relationships with its customers. At Orbotech, we also believe that this is one of the most important keys to succeeding in business, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with Unimicron over the long term.'