Electronics Production | November 16, 2006
Celestica Joins Freescale and Wavesat for WiMAX
Customer premises equipment (CPE) manufacturers can now deliver WiMAX-enabled products to market even faster with a production-ready reference design from Freescale Semiconductor, Wavesat and Celestica.
Celestica has joined a pre-existing collaboration between Freescale and Wavesat to enhance a comprehensive platform for the rapid creation of WiMAX-enabled products. The three companies plan to demonstrate the platform at the Freescale Technology Forum in Bangalore, India on Nov. 14 and 15.
The optimized solution features Wavesat's WiMAX Mini-PCI module and MAC software, Freescale's MPC8323E PowerQUICC(TM) II Pro processor, and Celestica's WiMAX Gateway CPE Solution Accelerator - a pre-developed platform for customer differentiation in the SOHO, home and wireless telecommunications infrastructure markets.
According to In-Stat, the number of fixed WiMAX subscribers worldwide is projected to reach 16 million by 2010, and the number of mobile WiMAX subscribers is expected to range from 15 million to 25 million.
"WiMAX is gaining momentum worldwide, and turnkey solutions like ours will help drive rapid deployment of broadband wireless technology in cost-effective CPE products," said Lynelle McKay, vice president and general manager, Digital Systems Division, Freescale. "The addition of world class technology from Celestica takes this solution to the next level by making the platform production-ready."
The MPC8323E, which runs the WiMAX MAC software and all applications, was developed by Freescale's India Design Center. The design team also produced a proof-of-concept that Celestica can leverage to design its own boards and speed development.
"As part of our Solution Accelerator strategy, the CPE enables us to offer a pre-invested, modifiable CPE solution that lowers our telecommunications customers' costs and speeds their time-to-market," said Paul Barsley, vice president, Global Design Services, Celestica. "By leveraging Freescale's PowerQUICC(TM) II Pro processor and Wavesat's Evolutive WiMAX DM256 technology in this solution, we can offer a power-efficient, performance-enhanced CPE for WiMAX applications requiring residential or gateway SOHO platforms."
