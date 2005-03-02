China Ministry, Freescale jointly establish Linux lab

China Ministry of Information Industry and Freescale jointly establish lab to develop evaluation systems for Linux products.

The China Software and Integrated Circuit Promotion (CSIP) Center, a division of the Ministry of Information Industry (MII), and Freescale Semiconductor today announced plans to establish a joint evaluation lab based in Beijing. The lab's purpose is to support the development of pervasive computing evaluation systems based on the Linux operating system (OS) and Freescale family of PowerPC™ cores. These evaluation systems are aimed at enhancing the stability and compatibility of Linux products for China's IT industry.



Zhang Qi, MII director general of Electronics Information Products Department, Ministry of Information Industry; Qiu Shan Qin, chief of CSIP; Joe Yiu, senior vice president and general manager for Freescale Asia Pacific region; and Bill Dunnigan, vice president and general manager for Freescale's Computing Platform Division, officiated at the signing ceremony in Beijing to launch the MII-Freescale Linux Systems Lab.



In this collaboration, Freescale and third-party companies will equip the lab with PowerPC processor-based development boards and workstations, as well as development tools, such as Freescale's CodeWarrior™ Development Studio. The CSIP Center will staff the lab and conduct system evaluation testing for benchmark suites of Linux products. It also plans to engage Chinese software companies in these projects, which are expected to provide application software porting for the PowerPC architecture and Linux OS.



In addition to establishing the joint lab, Freescale and the CSIP Center are planning a joint PowerPC Linux Developers Forum in Beijing, scheduled for Q2 2005. The forum will provide Chinese OEMs, software companies, universities and government entities hands-on training with PowerPC processor and Linux OS technologies, and it will also update the participants on the PowerPC architecture and Freescale product roadmap.