Ex-Sanmina-SCI boss to quit CFO<br>job at Adobe after 6 months

Randy Furr, formerly chief operating officer at Sanmina-SCI, has resigned his position as executive vice president and chief financial officer at US based Adobe Systems Incorporated after only six months.

He will remain an employee of the company through December 31, 2006, to assist with transition matters. Adobe indicated Furr's resignation is unrelated to his work performed at Adobe and no issues have been raised regarding the integrity of the company's financial statements.



Bruce Chizen, chief executive officer of Adobe, has assumed the additional responsibilities of chief financial officer until a replacement for Furr is named. Adobe has begun a search for a new chief financial officer.