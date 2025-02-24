Delta Electronics invests $500M to boost India footprint

Taiwanese company Delta Electronics is reportedly investing USD 500 million under the Indian government’s Make in India program.

The company has made significant investments since its entry into the domestic market in 2003, senior Delta officials said, according to a PTI report.

“India is a key market for Delta, and we are committed to driving its industrial and energy transformation with our advanced solutions,” Benjamin Lin, President of Delta Electronics India said. “Our strategic investment in the Krishnagiri facility underscores our dedication to local innovation, manufacturing excellence and sustainability.”

The $500 million investment includes expansion of the Krishnagiri facility in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

“Through this investment, we aim to strengthen India's self-reliance in smart manufacturing and energy infrastructure while contributing to global industry standards,” Lin said.

Part of that expansion is expected to be operational by 2025-end.

Meanwhile, Delta, has launched its new D Bot series Collaborative Robots (Cobots) in the Indian market. These 6-axis cobots boast payload capacities up to 30 kg, and speeds as fast as 200 degrees per second, thus, designed to empower industries with smarter, more efficient production processes, such as electronics assembly, packaging, materials handling, and even welding.

“The new solutions we are introducing — from the D-Bot Cobots to the Ultron IPT Series UPS — are designed with these values in mind, and we are committed to driving the transition to smart and sustainable manufacturing across India and beyond,” Lin said.