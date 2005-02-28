Irlandus Ltd. in liquidation

Irlandus reported by a fax about their major problems with the funding. The board of the company has now decided to take the business to liquidation.

Weaker sales added to major problems with the fundings lead to liquidation of the PCB maker Irlandus Ltd. The company supported by Ulster Bank Ltd. is allowed to continue it's operations to March 4th to reduce supply problems to it's customers and to generate some additional earnings for the staff.