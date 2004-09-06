New UK Supply Company Launched

Maurice Hubert Associates (MHA) has been formed. Over the last fifteen years Maurice has introduced a number of new and advanced products to the British and Irish markets incuding the first reease-treated alumlnium foil for multilayer manufacture and M+B Plating Racks, and more recently seeing the advantages of the Piergiacomi inner layer registration system.

This has proved an effective and lower cost way of improving the registration and assembly of multilayer printed circuit boards prior to bonding, PCBWorld.com reports.



The company will continue to be the distributor for M+B Plating Racks, also Bieffebi Multlayer presses, PCK Hot Roll Laminators and Mylar removal systems, as well as Piergiacomi. MHA are in discussions with other UK companies on the formation of an alliance to promote their products and services to the market and to collaborate at exhibitions.