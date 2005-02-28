Viasystems continuing Chinese expansion…

…and closes Western world production to concentrate the production to more cost-effective countries. Viasystems announced additional investments of $60 million in its China operations. Primarily the funds will be used to further expand it’s Chinese PCB manufacturing.

"This expansion of our capacity and manufacturing capabilities in China responds to the increasing demands of our customers for high-tech, high-quality, low-cost products and services," said David M. Sindelar, Viasystems CEO. "As a result of these capital investments made from 2003 through 2005, we will grow our Chinese production capacity by approximately 70%. In 2004, we were the largest manufacturer of printed circuit boards in China with sales of approximately $343 million. In addition to expanding capacity, we continue to enhance our technology and manufacturing process leadership in China."