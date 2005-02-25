Nokia to strengthen position in China

"I wouldn't be surprised if China became Nokia's greatest sales market within the next three years", said Nokia's CEO Jorma Ollila at a ceremony in China where Nokia celebrated it's 20 years of presence in China.

China is today Nokia's second largest market where the sales last year rose by 44 percent to 3.6 billion dollars. Nokia is now planning to extend it's R&D operations in China during 2005. From 1985 to 2004 Nokia's total workforce has rose from five to 4700 mainly within the R&D operations. This information reported by the swedish business site www.di.se.

