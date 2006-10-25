NOTE presents strong report

Swedish EMS provider NOTE posts continuing good volumes in the third quarter and gradual improvements of margins during the year.

For the period January-September sales increased 16,5% to 134 MEUR (115). Operating profit amounted during the same period to 7.48 MEUR (-9.4) and operating margin was 5.6% (-8.2%). Profit after tax was for the year's first three quarters 4.91 MEUR (-7.42). Even the cashflow was strengthened to -1.78 MEUR (-3.54).



For the third quarter sales increased 21.4% to 45 MEUR (37.2). Operating profit improved 25.8% during the period to 2.87 MEUR (2.3). Operating margin has gradually been improved during the year and amounted to 6.0% (5.2%). Cash flow was -2.67 MEUR (-3.6).