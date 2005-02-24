Infineon forms Aeneon for "white box" PC´s

The smaller PC, "white box" makers are by certain interest for the German chipmaker Infineon. Infineon now establish a dedicated business to deliver cheaper memory chips with the smaller PC makers in focus.

The smaller PC makers have great market shares on fast growing markets in Eastern Europe, Latin America and China. Western Europe and North America are also interesting markets for the white boxes. "Especially in the U.S., this translates into significant quantities since the market as a whole is so huge," said Carsten Gatzke, Aeneon's general manager.