Infineon to close wafer-fab in Munich

Infineon announces their plans of closing the 150-mm wafer-fab located in Perlach near Munich by 2007.

The production at the Perlach plant is expected to be moved to plants in Regensburg, Germany, and Villach, Austria. Infineon said that as many of the 800 employees at the site as possible will be helped to get a new job.

