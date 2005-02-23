Lloyd Doyle announce new installation

Automatic Optical Test manufacturer Lloyd Doyle announce a further installation of their EXCALIBUR equipment range. This is at GG Circuits Industries, Johor, Malaysia and represents the first AOT installation in this region.

GG have a commitment to total quality and are using the system for their full range of production, both single-sided and complex multilayer production.



"We have an unenviable reputation for supplying high quality material," commented GG Circuits operations manager, Mr Kumaresi. "This system will help to ensure that this reputation is maintained in our products.