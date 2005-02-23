DEK opens facility in Asia

DEK has opened a new advanced stencil manufacturing facility in Singapore, to improve delivery to its customer’s in Asia.

The new facility, is expected to produce between 600 and 800 E-Form stencils and 550 laser stencils per month for customers across the region. The Singapore facility will also manufacture DEK’s VectorGuard stencils for Asia’s OEMs and ODMs.



The new Singapore facility is DEK’s largest and most advanced stencil manufacturing location.