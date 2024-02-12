SK hynix reveals new sustainability programme

The Korea-based company's new sustainability plan will start with the essential metals it uses in semiconductor production, such as copper, tin, and gold. Metals account for a large proportion of the weight of finished memory products, but are difficult to replace with other materials. This makes recycling the best option.

SK hynix also intends to replace the plastic packaging used to protect finished semiconductor products with recycled plastic. And the firm wants to extends its sustainability drive to its suppliers too, It will ask them to obtain validation from publicly trusted external organisations such as the ISO 14021, which is a type 2 environmental label established by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

With this project, SK hynix aims to raise the proportion of recycled materials used in the products currently manufactured by the company to 25% by 2025 and more than 30% (based on weight) by 2030.