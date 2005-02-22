Universal Instruments steps up investment in China

Universal Instruments has strengthened its research and development in China to provide superior support for its customers in the region by opening an expanded Suzhou Technology Excellence Center (TEC).

Comprised of a technology gallery, research laboratory and display/demonstration room for the latest product portfolio, the facility further enhances Universal’s process support for customers in the fields of technology research and training, prototyping, yield improvement and failure analysis.



In addition, it reaffirms Universal’s continuing commitment to China and the corporation’s determination to offer best-in-industry support to its customers. At present, the China market accounts for almost half of Universal’s global business. Later this year, more than half of Universal’s platform products are expected to be locally manufactured in Shekou, Southern China.

Universal Instruments first established its technology excellence center in Suzhou in 2002 to provide process support for customers, and technical training for local engineers to establish and foster a base of indigenous expertise.