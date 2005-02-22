Sanmina-SCI to showcase new PCB-technology

Sanmina-SCI Corporation will exhibit new printed circuit board and backplane technology development at the APEX, IPC Printed Circuits Expo and IPC Designers Council Summit in Anaheim, California.

“We are excited to participate at APEX and showcase new PCB and backplane technologies, plus demonstrate the latest developments in High-Performance Laminates, Embedded Passives, Microvias and HDI, Signal Integrity, Buried Capacitance® and RoHS/Lead-free Compliance,” said George Dudnikov, Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer for Sanmina-SCI’s PCB and Backplane Divisions. “We are also looking forward to demonstrating our ATCA-compliant 14-slot, full-mesh backplane and rack assembly running at 10 Gbps bandwidth and 10E-15 BER.”



Several other exhibitors will demonstrate Sanmina-SCI’s PCBs and backplanes operating in their products. These products will also be displayed at the Sanmina-SCI booth.