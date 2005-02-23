Moving to low cost regions beginning to plateau

According to a report by Reed Electronics Research European electronics industry is in a transition state. The out-moving of production to lower cost regions is beginning to stabilize.

The output from the European electronics manufacturing has, since the boom in 2000, declined by 24 percent to today’s (2004) number of €200bn. The production of smaller series electronics is forecast to remain in Western Europe. This will create opportunities for smaller and medium-sized CEMs and distributors.



New members of the European Union such as: Hungary, Czech Republic and Poland have opened up for a new European electronics market.

