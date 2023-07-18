Schneider launches program to cut supply chain emissions
Companies in the semiconductor space can now join Catalyze, a program dedicated to accelerating access to renewable energy across value chain.
It's been set up by Schneider Electric, with support from Intel and Applied Materials. The founders unveiled the scheme during the SEMICON West 2023 trade expo.
The shared goal of the Catalyze participants will be to encourage thousands of suppliers to decarbonise. At present, this is challenging thanks to the complexity of the value chain, access to good data and the need to define agreed boundaries. However, the Catalyze program has set out to tackle these barriers and achieve the following aims:
- Combine energy purchasing power across the semiconductor value chain
- Give suppliers the opportunity to participate in the market for utility-scale power purchase agreements (PPAs)
- Increase awareness of the availability of renewable energy
- Assist suppliers who have made commitments to reduce their carbon emissions
- Educate companies about the importance of developing operational models to use in their supply chain programs
- Engage thousands of suppliers to use digital platforms to drive measurable actions in their supply chain decarbonization
- Lead the way for the industry to drive definitive next steps.
"At Schneider Electric, our purpose is to empower companies to make the most of our energy and resources, bringing progress and sustainability together for everyone. Our mission is to be a digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency, and the Catalyze partnership program is an excellent example of how companies in key global industries can collaborate to accelerate decarbonisation," said Peter Herweck, CEO of Schneider Electric.