Foxconn and Asustek strengthens their<br>WLAN device manufacturing

According to DigiTimes both Asustek and Foxconn are building up a strong WLAN device manufacturing capability in Taiwan.

The fact that these two EMS giants are strengthening their WLAN device manufacturing capability makes it hard for the pure play WLAN device providers on the Taiwan market.





Foxconn reportedly outbid GemTek Technology recently to supply Sony with built-in WLAN modules for its PlayStation 3 (PS3) game consoles, DigiTimes' sources indicated.



While GemTek is still shipping a large volume of built-in WLAN modules for notebooks, the sources indicated that Foxconn and Asustek Computer are grabbing a larger share of WLAN module orders from the notebook sector.