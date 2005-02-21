Attempt to steal metals sent one to prison

An attempt to steal US$11 million in precious metals by setting up a fake warehouse sent one of four people convicted in the scheme to federal prison, Everything Jersey reports.

Four people were charged with conspiring to order the precious metals from Engelhard Corp. One conspirator pretended to be the president of the printed circuit board division of Sanmina-SCI, ordering 300 kilograms of gold and 300 kilograms of palladium to be used for PCBs.



The metals were to be delivered to a warehouse the four schemers had leased under an assumed name and decorated with Sanmina-SCI signs, according to Everything Jersey.



The FBI got aware of the scheme and was waiting when a bogus shipment, a pallet load of buckets filled with sand instead of precious metals, was delivered to the warehouse in 2003, Everything Jersey reports.