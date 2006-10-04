Radionor alliance with Arrow

Radionor Communications has established an alliance with Arrow in which the company supplies and provides engineering support for key technologies deployed in Radionor's latest broadband radio products.

Since it was founded in Norway in 2000, Radionor has grown to supply international markets with a variety of broadband technologies developed around wireless internet protocol (IP) technology.



In addition to supplying a broad range of electronic components, Arrow is helping Radionor to speed new product development programmes by providing locally focused field application engineering (FAE) support. This support covers a variety of areas, including the identification, selection and design-in of key semiconductor technologies.

