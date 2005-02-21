Siemens to close mobile division?

Siemens has offered an incentive of up to €500m to tempt buyers for its troubled mobile handset division, British newspaper Sunday Times reports.

Siemens has committed itself to “close, fix or sell” Siemens Mobile. A sale or joint venture with an Asian manufacturer would address one of the biggest problems it faces: its bloated overheads, largely stemming from its dependence on well-paid German factory workers, according to Sunday Times. Siemens earlier failed to attract an offer from NEC and Fujitsu, Japan and from Ningbo Bird, China.