Fluke introduces cabling test cert program

The Certified Cabling Test Technician (CCTT) program provides "expert" level training on the client's choice of cable certification tools from Fluke Networks.

Fluke Networks today announces that CableNet Training Services Limited has been officially certified to provide the Certified Cabling Test Technician (CCTT) course. The program is designed for installers, contractors and enterprise network owners who currently own DTX Series, DSP-4X00 Series, or OMNIScanner2 Cable Analyzers. The CCTT covers the theory and practical aspects of copper and fibre optic testing and the certification of cabling infrastructure. The Fluke Networks CCTT powerful course is comprised of three parts – classroom training, hands-on labs and exam/certification exercises.



"We are delighted to partner with CableNet Training as they can help us provide top quality training to our customers at an affordable price," said Robert Luijten, European Marketing Manager ISV at Fluke Networks. "We expect that the first CCTT courses will already be delivered next month."