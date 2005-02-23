DEK license VectorGuard to Cookson

DEK has licensed VectorGuard™ stencil technology to Cookson Electronics, allowing Cookson Electronics to supply VectorGuard stencils globally under the Tetra-VG name.

The agreement will enhance the availability of VectorGuard stencils for new and existing Surface Mount assemblers on a global basis enabling VectorGuard to develop as an industry standard.



Announcing the agreement, DEK ‘s Chairman John Knowles said, “DEK is committed to ensuring optimal availability of high quality process support products to screen printing users world-wide. Our technology license agreements, which require partners whose technical capabilities and global infrastructure add value to the solution, are an effective way to achieve this with powerful new technologies and products.”



DEK acquired world-wide rights to VectorGuard technology, from patent owner Tannlin, in 2004. This latest agreement continues DEK’s philosophy to make new technologies available to industry at competitive prices and through a choice of high-quality vendors and channels. By working with Cookson Electronics, DEK has ensured that the product is available from two of the world’s largest stencil vendors to ensure the best service for all customers.



DEK and Cookson Electronics have announced several co-operations aimed at enhancing delivery of process solutions, especially lead-free solutions, to the market. The companies recently announced that Cookson Electronics will exhibit DEK machines on its booth at Apex 2005, and expect to repeat the arrangement at Productronica later in the year.