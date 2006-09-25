Juki is still growing

After having celebrated the shipment of the 15'000th machine in spring 2006, Juki Automation Systems shows a record shipment in August.

Juki Automation Systems in August 2006 managed to ship 345 assembly systems and dispensers. This is a new monthly record within Juki's SMT success story. This means an output of 17 units per working day from the Akita plant in the north of Japan. A huge challenge for the plant, as production output was stepped up so massively without hampering Juki's famous high quality standard. A challenge which the plant has passed with flying colours.



JUKI's global success on the hard fought SMT market is also reflected in a second announcement:



ECS ELITEGROUP Computer Systems have ordered at JUKI 200 modules of the FX-1R and 2060 type. The machines were ordered for the ECS plant in Shenzhen, China. The first lot of 150 units was shipped and installed only 8 weeks after order intake. The second lot of 50 machines will be shipped and installed in October this year.