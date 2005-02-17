Ramtron opens European office

U.S. semiconductor maker Ramtron International Corporation announced the new site of its Europe sales office in Bracknell, United Kingdom, and the expansion of its regional sales and customer service staff.

The new customer service staff reports directly to the director of European Sales, Terry Andrews, and is responsible for supporting customer sales activity for Ramtron’s FRAM products throughout Europe.



“Expanding our sales team and facility was required to support our growing FRAM sales in Europe,” said Andrews. “We anticipate that these new additions will better meet the needs of our customers and independent sales network throughout Europe.”



Ramtron’s new office space is located in the heart of Bracknell, which is an information technology center also known as “UK’s Silicon Valley”. Bracknell is 40 miles from central London and 25 miles from Heathrow International Airport. The office has access to transportation links by road, rail and air.