EIA focuses on tax relief, China trade and RFID

Electronics Industries Alliance`s has presented the goals for 2005. Among other things zero-tariffs are being discussed for sectors like cyber security, technology and environmental issues such as electronic products recycling.

"EIA's broad goal in 2005 is to work with the Bush Administration and the 109th Congress to implement a technology-oriented economic agenda that can allow the U.S. high-tech industry to compete favorably in the global economy. The technology agenda needs to be a top priority for the country now if we want to remain competitive, improve the economy, create job growth, and maintain an educated workforce," said EIA board of governors chairman Ron Turner.



EIA will also work with coalitionissues



Info. reported by circuitsassembly.com.