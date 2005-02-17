Stronger demand in thick-film market

DuPont Microcircuit Materials announces that they have increased the production capacity by 50% of thick-films to meet the stronger demand.

Strong segments of the thick-film market are Photovoltaic, Biosensor and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification). "We believe the trend will continue in 2005," comments Roger Gee, European Business Manager at DuPont MCM. "On the basis of customer forecasts, we expect to see volume growth of around 20 percent this year, similar to that of 2004."