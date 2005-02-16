Aspocomp increasing net sales by 12%

In 2004, Aspocomp’s net sales increased by 8% to EUR 197.4 million (182.3). Including the changes in dollar-euro exchange rate, net sales has increased by 12%.

Operating profit increased to EUR 9.7 million (-5.3), representing 4.9% of net sales (-2.9%). Net sales totaled EUR 44.7 million (50.5). Net sales for both the PCB segment and the Mechanics and Modules segment fell to a lower level than that of last year due to the lower capacity utilization. The operating loss/profit was EUR -0.8 million (2.0). Profit before taxes was EUR -0.7 million (1.8). Profit before taxes was EUR -0.7 million (1.8).



Net sales of the PCB segment totaled EUR 34.8 million (38.5). The operating

profit of the segment was EUR -2.1 million (-0.1). Net sales of the echanics and Modules segment was EUR 9.9 million (12.0). The operating profit of the segment was EUR 1.4 million (2.2).



Aspocomp's net sales are forecasted to increase but the Group's net profit to decrease for the whole fiscal year. The core PCB segment should increase net sales and profitability for the whole fiscal year. Mechanics and modules profits will be down dramatically. The share of Group's minority interests of profits will increase.



The net sales for Aspocomp Group are forecasted to be lower in the first quarter than those of the corresponding quarter the previous year (net sales 1-3/2004: EUR 47.6 million) and earnings per share are expected to be negative.