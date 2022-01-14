© Naprotek

Naprotek completes acquisition of SemiGen

Electronics manufacturer, Naprotek, has completed the acquisition of privately held RF/Microwave specialist SemiGen.

The acquisition increases Naprotek’s capabilities to include advanced RF/Microwave products, assembly, and test services and expands our reach across the United States. SemiGen has been in operation since 2009 and provides products and services to the RF/Microwave community across markets including Defense, SATCOM, Space, and Advanced Communications. “We are excited to expand Naprotek’s capabilities and geographical reach with highly engineered products and services from SemiGen,” says Daniel Everitt, President, and CEO of Naprotek in a press release. “SemiGen brings deep technical expertise in RF/Microwave technologies aligning perfectly with Naprotek’s core offering and the sum of our teams is truly greater than its parts. Our customers may now leverage full-service offerings across RF/Microwave microelectronics, SMT, hybrid assembly, and semiconductor products. This is a very important step in our growth strategy and was meaningfully informed by our customers’ feedback and technology roadmaps.” Tim Filteau, President of SemiGen, adds; “I’m excited to work with the Naprotek team and to continue to lead SemiGen. Naprotek and SemiGen together offer a unique combination of technical skills, products, manufacturing services, and technology solutions. This acquisition will enhance growth and will enable innovation for our customers.”