Electronics Production | February 16, 2005
New CEO to STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be proposed at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Among other things STMicroelectronics announces the appointment of a new CEO.
STMicroelectronics has announced the main resolutions to be submitted for shareholders’ approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting, which will be held in Amsterdam on Friday, March 18, 2005.
The main resolutions, proposed by the Supervisory Board, include:
? The appointment of Mr. Carlo Bozotti as the new sole member of the Managing Board with the function of President and Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term; and the endorsement by the Supervisory Board, upon the proposal of Mr Carlo Bozotti, of the appointment of Mr Alain Dutheil as Chief Operating Officer reporting to Mr Carlo Bozotti.
? The appointment as members of the Supervisory Board of Messrs. Gerald Arbola, Matteo del Fante, Tom de Waard, Didier Lombard, Bruno Steve and Antonino Turicchi for a three-year term; and Messrs. Doug Dunn, Francis Gavois and Robert White, for a one-year term.
? The appointment of PriceWaterhouseCoopers as the Company’s auditors for a new three-year term.
? The distribution of a cash dividend of US$0.12. If approved, the Company’s common shares would trade ex-dividend on the three stock exchanges on which they are listed, on Monday May 23, 2005. For holders of shares listed on Euronext Paris and the Milan Stock Exchange (Borsa Italiana), Monday May 23, 2005 would also be the payment date. For holders of shares listed on New York Stock Exchange, the record date would be Wednesday, May 25, 2005, and the payment date would be on or after Tuesday, May 31, 2005. Transfers between New York and European (Dutch) registered shares would be closed from the end of business in Europe on Friday, May 20, 2005, until the open of business in New York on Thursday, May 26, 2005.
