Note goes for near sourcing

It was the switch to the concept of near sourcing that made Note leave the Jaltek partnership.

Recently Note acquired Nordic PrintDesign in Oslo, Norway where the company won a tremendous symbol- and components database. Note also got its hands on skilled PCB design expertise by the acquisition. At the new site, Note Oslo, Note is now building up a complete smaller sized electronics manufacturing unit which mainly is aimed to serve Note's customers with prototypes and rather small series of manufacturing. This near sourcing concept will later be copied to other locations.



Note wants to be a local EMS partner with flexible and fast customer relationship with a locally located development department and prototype factory. With a tight relationship to its customer by smaller flexible local units backed up with muscles from powerful volume manufacturing operations in low-cost regions, that appears to be Note's vision. This new business strategy does not align with Note's partnership with Jaltek and therefore Note choosed to find its own way to serve the British market. How this is going to be done is yet unknown.