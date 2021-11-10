© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Flex appoints new Chief Strategy Officer

Manufacturing partner Flex has appointed Cameron Carr as its new chief strategy officer (CSO). Mr. Carr will report directly to Flex CEO, Revathi Advaithi.

Mr. Carr has spent the last decade of his career at Microsoft Corporation. Most recently, he was the head of competitive strategy for the United States. In this role, Mr. Carr was responsible for overseeing a team focused on competitive market strategy and competitor intelligence across all Microsoft product lines. “Flex and its people have the power to transform global industries and contribute to better lives for people around the world” says Cameron Carr, Chief Strategy Officer, Flex in a press release. “I am thrilled to join one of the world’s largest, diversified manufacturers at a pivotal point in time where the criticality of the industry has never been clearer. I look forward to working alongside the business leaders as we grow Flex’s market and strategic leadership.” “Cameron is a proven leader with in-depth knowledge and expertise advising global businesses on strategic development and growth opportunities,” adds Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex. “We are hyper focused on making the right decisions that will help our ecosystem of customers and partners grow profitably and adapt to the next era of advanced and sustainable manufacturing. As someone who can advise us on both near and long-term opportunities, we are delighted to welcome Cameron as the newest member of our leadership team.”