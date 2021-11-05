© Bosch

Silicon Area Shipment Trends – Semiconductor Applications Only

Millions of Square Inches

2Q 2020 3Q 2020 4Q 2020 1Q 2021 2Q 2021 3Q 2021 Total 3,152 3,135 3,200 3,337 3,534 3,649

Third-quarter 2021 silicon wafer shipments grew 16.4% from the 3,135 million square inches recorded during the same quarter last year. “Silicon wafer shipments reached a new high in third quarter, with higher shipments in all diameters, which support the large variety of semiconductor devices needed for the modern economy,” says Neil Weaver, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Vice President of Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. “Silicon wafer demand is expected to remain high, as many new fabs will ramp up in the next several years.”