Worldwide silicon wafer shipments reach record high in 3Q21
Worldwide silicon wafer shipments increased 3.3% to 3,649 million square inches in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter, a new industry record, SEMI reports.
Third-quarter 2021 silicon wafer shipments grew 16.4% from the 3,135 million square inches recorded during the same quarter last year. “Silicon wafer shipments reached a new high in third quarter, with higher shipments in all diameters, which support the large variety of semiconductor devices needed for the modern economy,” says Neil Weaver, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Vice President of Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. “Silicon wafer demand is expected to remain high, as many new fabs will ramp up in the next several years.” Silicon Area Shipment Trends – Semiconductor Applications Only Millions of Square Inches
|2Q 2020
|3Q 2020
|4Q 2020
|1Q 2021
|2Q 2021
|3Q 2021
|Total
|3,152
|3,135
|3,200
|3,337
|3,534
|3,649