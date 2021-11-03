© jirsak dreamstime.com

Heidelberg expands e-mobility production

German manufacturer, Heidelberg, says that it has commissioned a fourth production line for wallbox systems at its Wiesloch-Walldorf site, earlier than planned and with round-the-clock, three-shift production.

Just as in Germany, electromobility is also gaining momentum in the neighboring countries of Austria and Switzerland. The number of electric vehicles licensed this year in both these countries has shot up compared with the previous year. In Austria, for instance, the figure for the period from January to September is over 150% higher, according to the Austrian Federal Association for Electric Mobility. It’s a similar story in Switzerland. As a result of these developments, the charging technology of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG is getting more and more attention, even outside Germany. The total number of Heidelberg Wallbox Energy Control and Heidelberg Wallbox Home Eco charging solutions sold to date in Austria and Switzerland is in the mid four-digit range, meaning that Heidelberg gaining momentum in the countries. Given the continuing growth in demand for private electric vehicle charging solutions, including on an international level, Heidelberg announces in a press release that it made further investments at its Wiesloch-Walldorf site and has just commissioned a fourth e-mobility production line, earlier than originally planned. Having already been doubled at the start of the year, the company's production capacities are increasing even further. “Our charging technology business is booming,” says Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer in the press release. “We can deliver despite the fact that logistics chains are still not operating smoothly, and we are driving further growth in the area of electromobility by expanding our production.”