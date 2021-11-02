Royal Circuits opens new expansion

Hollister, California based PCB manufacturer, Royal Circuits, has completed its latest manufacturing facility and office expansion.

The company has been expanding rapidly throughout the year. In February the manufacturer invested over USD 2 million in, among other things, new equipment to increase speed of PCB fabrication. And in August the company completed its acquisition of South Coast Circuits in order to further expand its quick-turn fabrication services. The company says in a press release covering the expansion that its continued growth has supported the hiring of 103 Hollister-based employees. According to local news outlet San Benito, the new factory expansion will provide Royal Circuits with 5,000 square feet of floor space. The new expansion will house equipment for drilling, scoring, plating as well as for fabrication. New direct imaging equipment is also reportedly on its way, the report continues.