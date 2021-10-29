© IPC

North American EMS industry down 9.9% in September

Total North American EMS shipments in September 2021 were down 9.9% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, September shipments fell 0.8%, says the IPC.

EMS bookings in September rose 14.7% year-over-year, but fell 17.3% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.41. “September EMS results make clear that component shortages and other supply chain disruptions continue to hinder electronics manufacturers,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Shipments remain constrained, falling from the previous month, despite historically strong order flow.”