KATEK strengthens eMobility business - invests in iOX Mobility

German electronics manufacturer KATEK SE, announces that it has acquired 10% of the shares in Pullach-based iOX Mobility GmbH as part of a capital increase. iOX Mobility is set on making eMobility on water sustainable and climate-neutral in the future.

The launch of the first iOX mobility product is currently planned for 2022, and KATEK will be the exclusive electronics partner for iOX Mobility GmbH's future products, a press release reads. The investment is part of the KATEK strategy to play a leading role in the development and production of the necessary high value electronics in this field of eMobility. Analogous to the development on land, eMobility on water will also grow strongly in the next few years. iOX Mobility GmbH was founded in 2021 by Torqeedo founder Christoph Ballin and iOX Mobility managing director Tobias Hoffritz. In addition to KATEK SE, Primepulse SE as well as KATEK CEO and Co-Founder Rainer Koppitz and Christoph Ballin participated in the financing round. "eMobility is becoming relevant for more and more areas. This increases the demand for high value electronics solutions. We as KATEK Group are specialized in this field and look forward to exciting projects with iOX Mobility," says Rainer Koppitz, in the press release. "In order to make mobility on water sustainable and climate-neutral in the future, a large number of disruptive innovations are required. Our goal is to rethink all business areas in a new and holistic way and to develop innovative ecosystems," adds Tobias Hoffritz, CEO iOX Mobility GmbH.