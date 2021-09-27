© Hella

Faurecia launches takeover offer for Hella

Faurecia has launched a voluntary public takeover offer in cash for all outstanding shares of the German automotive lighting and electronics supplier Hella.

The offer price is EUR 60.0 per share in cash. This represents a total consideration of EUR 60.96, which includes the expected dividend of EUR 0.96 to be paid by Hella to Hella shareholders pre-closing. The first offer period will end on October 25, 2021 and a second offer period should commence on October 29, 2021 and end on November 11, 2021. The combination of Faurecia and Hella would create the seventh largest global automotive supplier, focused on four growth areas, namely Electric Mobility (incl. hydrogen solutions); ADAS & Autonomous Driving; Cockpit of the Future and Lifecycle Value Management. The combined Group will become a major technology player focused on six activities. Five of which, Electronics, Lighting, Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, will each exceed EUR 3 billion of sales. Back in August 14, 2021, Faurecia has reached an agreement with the Family pool and with Hella to acquire from the Family pool its 60% stake at a price of EUR 60 per share paid through a mix of cash and Faurecia shares.