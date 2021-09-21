© mikhail mishchenko dreamstime.com

Revenue ranking of the top 10 IC companies 2Q21 (in million USD)

Rank Company 2Q21 Revenue 2Q20 Revenue YoY Growth 1 Qualcomm 6,472 3,807 70.0% 2 Nvidia 5,843 3,461 68.8% 3 Broadcom 4,954 4,155 19.2% 4 MediaTek 4,489 2,259 98.8% 5 AMD 3,850 1,932 99.3% 6 Novatek 1,219 622 96.0% 7 Marvell 995 716 38.9% 8 Xilinx 879 727 20.9% 9 Realtek 834 579 44.0% 10 Dialog 318 302 5.1% Top 10 Total 29,852 18,560 60.8%