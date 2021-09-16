© Jenoptik AG (illustration purpose only)

Jenoptik to double on-site production capacity in Dresden

The Jenoptik Group intends to build a new production building with office complex in Dresden (Germany). In total, the photonics group is planning to invest around EUR 70 million in a cleanroom facility for micro-optics and sensors for semiconductor equipment.

“We consciously intend to make the investment for our micro-optics business in Germany, and specifically Dresden, the country’s Silicon Valley, an outstanding location for the semiconductor industry,” says Jenoptik President & CEO Stefan Traeger. Dresden is Europe’s key location for the semiconductor industry, home to a large number of global companies and research institutes operating in this industry. Jenoptik has been operating here since 2007, manufacturing micro-optics and sensors for use in semiconductor lithography systems. Unlike traditional optics, these high-precision components are also manufactured in a process similar to semiconductor production. Construction is due to begin in 2022, with production starting in early 2025. A further 60 high-tech jobs at the Dresden site will then be added to the present 50. Jenoptik acquired a 24,000-square-meter plot of land in the Airportpark Dresden in May 2021.