© olivier26 dreamstime.com

New Head of Business Development at Libra Industries

Libra Industries has hired Joe Anderson as Sr. Director of Business Development headquartered in Dayton, OH.

Anderson will be concentrating on developing business growth for Libra’s North American factories (Cleveland, Dayton, Dallas and Mexico) in the highly complex electronic system integration marketplace with a focus on the high reliability industrial, medical and aerospace and defense sectors. Prior to joining Libra Industries, Anderson served as Director of Business Development for TT Electronics for more than 12 years, a short press release reads. Anderson commented: “I look forward to developing Go-to Market Strategies, delivering value to establish relationships with high level senior managers in targeted companies. I work intimately with customers to integrate design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain needs to support and realize customers products.”