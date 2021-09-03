© Pixabay

Additive Circuits Technologies acquires Bench 2 Bench Technologies

Additive Circuits Technologies LLC announced the acquisition of Bench2 Bench Technologies, a manufacturer of flexible circuit boards for the medical device market based in Fullerton, Calif.

“The acquisition of Bench2Bench will industrialize the manufacture of high resolution flexible circuits, enabling these types of products to reach targeted customers faster. ACT’s technology bench flexible circuit products built into Bench 2 We provide truly differentiated products that meet the needs of our customers’ next-generation technologies. “ ACT CEO David Torp said. “We are very pleased to be part of ACT and Winonics. The synergies between the three organizations make for a very strong combination.” Bench 2 Bench Technologies General Manager Ira Rosenberg has been added. “We are confident that we have a common value in innovation, which will lead to higher profitability and possibly a breakthrough in electronics manufacturing.”