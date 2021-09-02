© Hindley Circuits

Hindley Circuits invests in inspection equipment

Hindley Circuits has installed Scienscope X-Scope 3000 X-Ray System from Altus to further improve its inspection facilities.

With business growing, Hindley Circuits is investing in equipment to improve processes. The decision was made to install Scienscope X-Scope 3000 X-Ray Inspection System. Richard Whitehead, Chief Executive Officer- Hindley Circuits said: “The X-ray investment is the latest in a stream of process improvements we have made over the last years to increase our inspection capabilities and adds to the 3D Koh Young AOI that we already utilise on site. Our ambition is to keep offering our partners the very highest level of contract manufacturing and a large factor of why people choose us is the quality of build. With this investment and the unit being supported by Altus, we can double down on that strength moving forward.” Tony Sweetman, Altus Sales Manager said: “We are delighted that Hindley Circuits chose our offering for X-ray and their investment adds to a great month for Scienscope with several orders heading our way. We believe that we have a great offering for the CEM space as the X-ray systems offer very high quality images, auto void calculation and auto reporting all of which are vital for the modern CEM environment. Congratulations to Hindley and their team!”