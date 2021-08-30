© Norautron

Sensonor and Norautron sign new five-year contract

Sensonor and Norautron have signed a new five-year agreement to produce Sensonor’s high-tech products. The collaboration between the two Horten-based companies (Norway) started back in 2010 when the first production agreement was entered.

The new agreement involves prototyping, sourcing and production of both mechanics and advanced technology for Sensonor’s high-tech products and has a total value of close to NOK 100 million (EUR 9.7 million).The electronics will be produced locally in Horten, Norway, while the mechanics will be produced at Norautron’s mechanical factory in Zdunska Wola (Poland). -We are very pleased with both the quality and follow-up that we receive from Norautron. Especially in times like these, where the component market has been and still is very challenging. Norautron ensures that we are always well informed and stay focused on finding the best possible solutions for Sensonor. We rest assured that our circuit boards are in good hands at Norautron, says Dag Tore Wiulsrød, Purchasing Manager, Sensonor. -Sensonor has long been an important customer for us. We highly appreciate our good cooperation and are proud to be producing both the electronics in Norway and the mechanics in Poland for their advanced products, concludes Kenneth Dåstøl, EVP sales & Marketing, Norautron.