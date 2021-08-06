© Blackstone Resources - for illustrative purposes only

Blackstone secures €40M for manufacturing expansion

Blackstone Resources says that it has secured further investments of EUR 40 million for its German subsidiary Blackstone Technology GmbH from Blackstone Resources AG as an investor.

Blackstone announced earlier that its German subsidiary Blackstone Technology GmbH will expand its production facilities to 500 MWh per annum at its existing site in Döbeln, Saxony, in 2022. With the contract concluded now, the financing for this project has been secured, the company states in a press release. At present, six customers from various industrial fields, have reserved capacity for our 3D-printed batteries of 1’642 MWh with a combined order value of approximately EUR 200 million. In addition, the construction of a new development-centre in the immediate vicinity of the existing production-plant has also been financially secured. From 2022, engineers and scientists from Blackstone Technology GmbH and its partners will further develop the manufacturing processes for Blackstone's worldwide expansion plan for its next-generation 3D-printed solid-state batteries, the press release continues. This forms the basis for the future scaling up of production towards the company’s first 1000 MWh-milestone for battery production and then further on to 5,000 MWh per year. Right now, Blackstone says that its most important priority is to scale up production. Presently, Blackstone Technology GmbH builds up a production-line for small series of 3D printed batteries in Döbeln, Saxony, Germany. The short-term production will be pouch-cells with the Blackstone Thick Layer Technology which the company says allows a 20% higher density in lithium-ion cells, Blackstone Resources continues the program of development in solid state batteries and its production process.