TTM speeds up PCB solder mask processing with Orbotech system

PCB manufacturer TTM Technologies has purchased and installed an Orbotech Neos 800, transforming the way solder mask is applied to PCBs.

The Orbotech Neos 800 inkjet solution replaces conventional solder mask (SM) processing with additive SM printing. In this new installation, TTM cut the SM sequence by half compared to the existing conventional process, making it more efficient, reducing chemical waste and significantly cutting manufacturing turn-around time – an important capability in today's fast-moving electronics industry, a press release reads. TTM selected the Orbotech Neos 800 for its Stafford, Connecticut site following a testing and qualification program. TTM's global PCB customers include companies in the aerospace, defense, automotive, computing and medical sectors. "We are very excited to have brought this groundbreaking, environmentally-friendly technology in-house," says Phil Titterton, chief operating officer at TTM Technologies in the press release.. "Additive printing of solder mask is a significant improvement for us, as it eliminates process steps compared to the way we typically apply solder mask. This high-speed solution is 100% additive with no mess, less power, fewer chemicals, and substantial material savings. The Orbotech Neos enables us to increase our productivity in a smaller footprint on the factory floor while providing high-quality products to our customers." The Orbotech Neos 800 combines several SM processing steps into a single multi-functional system, eliminating several manufacturing stages such as coating, tack-drying, exposure and developing. It also enables reduced material and power consumption, as well as the associated labor and equipment maintenance costs, thereby decreasing the total cost of ownership. "The Orbotech Neos 800 is another example of a disruptive technology coming to market from Orbotech, validating our innovative approach to manufacturing," says Yair Alcobi, president of the PCB division at Orbotech. "In the short time since it has been available, this technology has gained traction with customers. We're hearing from them that as the demand for advanced PCBs rises, shorter time to market and increased productivity with less waste and energy are the main drivers in their decisions to bring the Orbotech Neos on board."