Saki beefs up customer support services at Nara factory

Japanese inspection specialist Saki Corporation has added a dedicated customer demonstration room for pre-acceptance check of inspection equipment as well as a Parts Center for centralised management of inventory and supply at its Nara factory.

The facility upgrade, which aims to enhance Saki’s after-sales service at the Nara factory, forms part of the company's ongoing strategic investment to elevate customer service standards at its operations. The new demonstration room is located adjacent to a full production line, allowing customers visiting the factory to experience a complete and comprehensive demonstration of the actual equipment as well as the production process, a press release reads. Furthermore, with the expansion of the parts stock area in the Nara factory and the transfer of the centralised management system of parts from Saki’s Tokyo Head Office to the Nara factory, a Parts Center has been created on the factory premises. At the Nara factory, an upgrade to the facilities and equipment of its 90-seat seminar room has also been completed. "Strengthening our customer support services is one of our key management priorities and we are constantly striving to improve them," says Norihiro Koike, President and CEO of Saki Corporation in the press release. "These initiatives, which allow us to demonstrate our solutions at our production sites and to deliver parts quickly and efficiently, are a result of our firm commitment to position customer service as one of our top priorities. We strongly believe that will contribute to enhanced customer satisfaction. We will continue with further innovations to our systems and structures."