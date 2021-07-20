© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Revenue by Product and Application Category

CAE revenue increased 14% to USD 974.1 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 12.5%.

IC Physical Design and Verification revenue surged 34.4% to USD 682.5 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average for the category rose 23.6%.

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 15.3% to USD 289.2 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM increased 5.3%.

SIP revenue rose 12.9% to USD 1,113 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 17.1%.

Services revenue increased 0.1% to USD 98.9 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter Services moving average held steady with no growth.

Revenue by Region

The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, purchased USD 1,285.3 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2021, a 15% increase compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 13.5%.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa revenue increased 14% to USD 447.3 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 6.7%.

Japan revenue decreased 3.7% to USD 258.8 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 4.3%.

Asia Pacific revenue increased 26.9% to USD 1,166.3 million compared to Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 23.8%.

The first-quarter revenue compares to USD 2,698 million in Q1 2020. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 15%, the highest annual growth since 2011. “The industry reported substantial, double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for Q1 2021,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor, SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. “All product categories significantly contributed, with double-digit growth in the Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM), and Semiconductor IP (SIP) segments.” “Geographically, the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC) also reported double-digit growth,” Rhines said. “Q1 2021 marked a new high for quarterly growth of total license and maintenance revenue, as well as IC physical design and verification.” The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 49,024 people in Q1 2021, a 6.7% increase over the Q1 2020 headcount of 45,938 and up 1.1% compared to Q4 2020.